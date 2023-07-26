Left Menu

Karnataka: Two FIRs filed in Udupi Medical College video incident; NCW to launch probe

Days after an alleged incident of three girls of a medical college in Karnataka's Udupi district, filming fellow students in the washroom was reported, the Udupi Police have registered two separate FIRs in the case.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after an alleged incident where three girls of a medical college in Karnataka’s Udupi district filmed fellow students in the washroom was reported, the Udupi Police have registered two separate FIRs in the case. A statement released by the police details that police took suo motu cognizance and two separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident adding that an investigation has been initiated.

The Malpe Police station in Udipi has filed one case against the three girls and the management of the college administration for allegedly filming a private picture of a person and regarding the deletion of the said video. The second case is linked to the uploading of an edited video on YouTube channels and posted by one person on his Twitter account, which the police have alleged was used to spread fake news and offensive and communal hatred on social media.

A case has been filed at the Malpe Police Station for attempting to cause harm to harmony and police said a probe will be carried out. The incident has triggered a war of words between the opposition BJP and the Karnataka Government.

The BJP has accused the Siddaramiah government of not taking timely action. Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told ANI: "Police is not taking any action. They wanted to take action against the girl who raised the alarm- the whistle-blower rather than the culprits. After a hue and cry, they have lodged an FIR. The State Government is saying it is fake news. If it is so, why were three girls suspended and why is there an apology letter? Police have failed, they are under tremendous political pressure. I urge them to work without any political pressure."

The Congress has hit back at the BJP accusing them of politicising the matter. Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad said “An FIR has already been registered in this regard. Police will investigate the case. BJP doesn't want justice in this matter, they just want politics. Protesting for politics. If they really have a responsibility towards the society, let them protest on the issue of Manipur.”

Meanwhile, National Commision of Women Member and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar said she will go to Udupi to conduct a probe on the issue. Sundar tweeted “Heading to Udupi to look into the issue where girls were filmed in a washroom by their fellow girl college mates. It is extremely saddening to see children indulging in such activities. As a @NCWIndia member, I will be looking into the matter, speaking with the students, meeting the cops and visiting the college too. Nobody can play around with the dignity of women.” 

