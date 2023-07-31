Kremlin: Ukraine's counteroffensive not going as planned

The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukraine's counteroffensive is "not working out as planned" and that NATO resources supplied to Kyiv had been "wasted", during the course of a two month-long operation that has seen limited gains for Ukraine.

On a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said separately that Russia would take additional measures to defend against Ukrainian drone strikes, after drones hit Moscow's financial district on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)