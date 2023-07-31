Left Menu

Kremlin: Ukraine's counteroffensive not going as planned

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 15:02 IST
Kremlin: Ukraine's counteroffensive not going as planned
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukraine's counteroffensive is "not working out as planned" and that NATO resources supplied to Kyiv had been "wasted", during the course of a two month-long operation that has seen limited gains for Ukraine.

On a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said separately that Russia would take additional measures to defend against Ukrainian drone strikes, after drones hit Moscow's financial district on Sunday.

 

