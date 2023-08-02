Left Menu

Model tea factory for improving quality of production in North Bengal

Tea Research Association TRA has set up a model tea factory MTF at Nagrakata in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district to experiment on improving tea quality by producing in small batches using state-of-the-art methods.

02-08-2023
Tea Research Association (TRA) has set up a model tea factory (MTF) at Nagrakata in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district to experiment on improving tea quality by producing in small batches using state-of-the-art methods. TRA said in a statement that the model factory will use modern methods like artificial intelligence and thermal imaging. ''Once the optimum quality is reached using these modern techniques, the gardens can freeze the factory settings to produce the type of quality reached at the MTF'', TRA said.

Shiv Saria, chairman of the North Bengal Tea Committee of TRA, said that the main objective is for tea gardens in the area to improve the quality of tea production. Chairperson of TRA Nayantara Palchoudhuri said the new modern facility will give a big boost to the tea industry in North Bengal. The model factory has been set up at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

