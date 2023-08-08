Left Menu

First trial shipment of fresh pomegranate exported to US: Commerce ministry

As the long-distance market and high cost was prohibitive in commencing commercial operations, the export of trial shipment of pomegranate would help in building capacities among Indian exporters and US importers by ensuring that quality fruits are exported, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 18:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pikist
  • India

The commerce ministry on Tuesday said the first trial shipment of fresh pomegranate has been exported to the US through the air route.

It was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said the increase in pomegranate exports to the US would result in higher price realisation and an increase in farmers' income. ''As the long-distance market and high cost was prohibitive in commencing commercial operations, the export of trial shipment of pomegranate would help in building capacities among Indian exporters and US importers by ensuring that quality fruits are exported,'' it said. Buoyed by the acceptance of Indian mangoes in the US, exporters are hopeful that pomegranate would also become a successful product there.

'Bhagwa' pomegranate from Maharashtra has substantial export potential and almost 50 per cent of the fruit's export from the country is from the state's Solapur district.

In 2022-23, 62,280 tonnes of pomegranate worth USD 58.36 million were exported to various countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh, Nepal, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bahrain, and Oman.

India is the second largest producer of horticulture crops.

The country ranks seventh in the production of pomegranate in the world and the total area under cultivation is around 2,75,500 hectares.

In India, the major pomegranate-producing states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

