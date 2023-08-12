West Bengal: Police seize 110 gm gold, Rs 13 lakh in cash, arrest six persons

A police team along with the Detective Department on Thursday arrested six people and seized about 110 gm of gold and Rs 13,90,400 in cash in West Bengal's Hooghly district, officials said on Saturday. According to the Chandan Nagar Commissionerate, "On the basis of source information, DD and Uttarpara Police Station team conducted raid at Uttarpara and Serampore Police Station area and seized cash of Rs 13,90,400 and gold approx 110 gm."

The officials added that the accused identified as Sourabh More, Nagnath Mahadik, Suhaes Shirkaende, Vikrant Shinde and Sushant More were residents of Maharashtra's Sangli district. While the sixth accused identified as Shyam Kumar Dutta is a resident of Hooghly's Serampore area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the illegal smuggling of gold. The officials said that a case has been registered against the six accused at the Uttarpara Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The six accused were taken into police custody for investigation and were arrested on Thursday. Earlier this month, the Border Security Office caught a smuggler carrying 15 gold biscuits, weighing 1831.95 grams, from Bangladesh to India.

The value of the seized gold in the international market was estimated to be Rs 1.10 crore. According to the information, Jawans received information from the intelligence department of BSF that gold smuggling is going to happen from their area.

Based on the information, the jawans observed a suspicious person coming on a motorcycle from the village of Pirojpur. Thereafter, the jawans nabbed the smuggler on the spot and brought him to the border post for further questioning. The Jawans, then, opened the said parts of the bike where the smuggler had hidden the gold and recovered 15 Gold Biscuits. The smuggler was bringing all these gold biscuits from Bangladesh to India. The apprehended smuggler has been identified as Jairul Sheikh, S/o Amir Hussain, Village Pirojpur, District Murshidabad.

The apprehended smuggler along with the seized gold was handed over to the Customs Office Jangipur for further legal action. (ANI)

