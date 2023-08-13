As record warming tests climate goals, young people’s ‘green skills’ may help save the planet
UN News | Updated: 13-08-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 00:39 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Donald Trump appeals judge's decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
Donald Trump appeals judge's decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
Brevis, David's magnificent knocks help MI New York set up final clash with Seattle Orcas
Son of Colombia's president arrested as part of money laundering probe
Son of Colombia President Petro arrested in money laundering probe