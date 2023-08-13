Left Menu

Yogi government set to build new IT hub in Lucknow

According to the blue print of the IT Hub, IT Park is to be constructed on 11.47 acres while the Business Park will be developed on 7.4 acres.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has started preparations for setting up Uttar Pradesh’s new Information Technology hub in the capital Lucknow, the government informed in a press release. The official statement further informed that the State Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) has already prepared a blue print for setting up the IT hub on 40 acres in the Nadarganj Industrial Area of Amausi on Kanpur Road.

Officials said the IT hub will be divided into three parts, including IT Park, Business Park and International Incubation Facility Center. "The proposed IT hub will be one of the largest IT hubs in the country," the statement informed. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is committed to developing Lucknow as a model city not only for the state but also for the country," the statement said.

According to the blue print of the IT Hub, IT Park is to be constructed on 11.47 acres while the Business Park will be developed on 7.4 acres. Apart from this, the International Incubation Facility Center will be built on 6.9 acres. Besides, 8.7 acres of land will be developed as a green area for the protection of the environment. Furthermore, a network of roads will be built on 5.8 acres to ensure connectivity between the buildings constructed in the IT hub.

IT Park, Business Park and International Incubation Facility Center will be built in a 6-storey building, including basement and ground. All these three buildings will also have their own parking facilities. The hydraulic parking system will be used in their basement parking, as per the statement. The statement informed that the Yogi government has started the process of selecting consultants for the allotment of land and successful implementation of the project.

"Along with this, there are plans to develop state-of-the-art IT hubs and related infrastructure. Large IT, financial and tech companies will be added as strategic partners in the IT hub. The proposed IT hub will promote innovation and technological advancement. Besides, employment opportunities will also be created for IT professionals while economic development of capital Lucknow will also be possible," the statement added. According to the proposal, the IT hub will be established as a big incubator of the country, including 6 important wings, including Women Entrepreneurs Hub, Skill and Knowledge Academy, Prototyping Center, Research and Innovation Circle, Emerging Tech Wing and U Hub Innovation Hub. All these wings are planned to be developed on five acres of land. It will have all such features that will attract people. (ANI)

