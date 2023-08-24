Left Menu

Govt and Tairāwhiti agree cost-sharing package for post cyclone recovery

“I am pleased work can now get underway to provide certainty to the most affected homeowners, while also increasing flood protection and rebuilding the region’s roading,” Grant Robertson said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:50 IST
Govt and Tairāwhiti agree cost-sharing package for post cyclone recovery
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government and Gisborne District Council have agreed to a cost sharing package to further support the Tairāwhiti region’s recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I am pleased work can now get underway to provide certainty to the most affected homeowners, while also increasing flood protection and rebuilding the region’s roading,” Grant Robertson said.

“Cyclone Gabrielle and ongoing heavy rain has caused considerable damage across Tairāwhiti, including cutting roading links to the region. This package will support transport initiatives with $125 million to rebuild roads and increase regional resilience.

“The package also includes $64 million for flood protection work to help protect category 2 properties. Some of this flood mitigation work may take time to complete but the council can now get on planning. The agreement is subject to community consultation which the council will begin shortly.

“The Crown will also facilitate a zero interest, 10-year $30 million loan for the Gisborne District Council. This recognises the cashflow challenges the council faces as it remediates the worst of the flood damage. The Crown covering the interest costs of this facility is valued at about $17 million.

“Like the Hawke’s Bay agreement, the Government will support the council to purchase Category 3 homes by contributing half the net cost of any buyout. The net cost is the agreed buyout value less any insurance payments the homeowner receives. We are expecting the Government’s contribution to the buyout to be up to $15 million,” Grant Robertson said.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend the mayor, the council and local Iwi for their collaborative approach to planning the recovery for Tairāwhiti. Continuing this inclusive approach will bring meaningful results for the people of the region.

“We also have a parallel pathway for dealing with whenua Māori in category 3. This pathway recognises there are unique legal provisions governing Māori land, and duties that sit with the Crown rather than with councils. We are continuing to engage with whānau, hapū and iwi on these issues. I expect to make announcements on this in the coming weeks.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023