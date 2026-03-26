NZ Cuts Gisborne Rock Lobster Catch, Boosts Otago Quota in Sustainability Rebalance

New Zealand has announced a major rebalancing of spiny rock lobster catch limits, reducing quotas in the struggling Gisborne fishery while increasing allowances in Otago, in a move aimed at safeguarding long-term stock health while supporting regional economies.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones confirmed the changes following the Government’s latest sustainability review, with new limits set to take effect from 1 April 2026.

Gisborne Fishery Faces Pressure, Quota Cut by 49 Tonnes

The CRA 3 fishery, covering the Gisborne region from East Cape to the Māhia Peninsula and down to the Wairoa River, will see a significant reduction in catch limits, including a 49-tonne cut to the commercial quota.

The decision follows continued signs of stress in the fishery, despite earlier interventions in 2024 that reduced both commercial harvest levels and recreational daily limits.

Officials point to multiple contributing factors:

Ongoing stock pressure , with recovery slower than expected

Environmental uncertainty , particularly following the severe 2023 cyclone events , which may have damaged coastal habitats critical for lobster survival

Regional imbalances in stock recovery, prompting concerns over concentrated fishing effort

“The Gisborne fishery remains under pressure, and we must take a cautious approach to ensure sustainability,” Jones said.

In response, commercial operators in the region have agreed to spread fishing effort more evenly, a voluntary measure aimed at supporting localized stock recovery and reducing overexploitation in vulnerable zones.

Industry groups have welcomed the collaborative approach, noting that long-term viability depends on short-term restraint and adaptive management.

Otago Fishery Expansion Signals Strong Stock Recovery

In contrast, the CRA 7 fishery in Otago has shown clear signs of stock strength, allowing the Government to increase commercial catch limits by 21.9 tonnes.

The increase aligns with a new management procedure introduced in 2024, which uses data-driven indicators to adjust catch settings in response to stock performance.

“This increase will provide a meaningful boost to the Otago economy and local fishing communities,” Jones said.

Marine scientists indicate that favourable environmental conditions, combined with conservative management in previous years, have contributed to improved biomass levels in the region.

Data-Driven Fisheries Management Gains Momentum

The contrasting decisions highlight New Zealand’s evolving approach to fisheries management—moving toward dynamic, evidence-based quota systems rather than static limits.

Management procedures, like those applied in CRA 7, are designed to:

Respond quickly to changes in stock health

Provide greater certainty to fishers through predictable adjustment frameworks

Balance ecological sustainability with economic returns

Such frameworks are increasingly seen as global best practice, particularly for high-value fisheries like rock lobster, which contribute significantly to export earnings.

Southern Blue Whiting Quota Unchanged

The review also assessed Southern blue whiting stocks in the Bounty Platform fishery in sub-Antarctic waters. Following consultation, the Government determined that existing catch settings remain appropriate, indicating stable stock conditions.

Broad Consultation Shapes Final Decisions

Jones acknowledged the extensive stakeholder engagement behind the decisions, including input from:

Tangata whenua (Māori stakeholders)

Recreational and commercial fishing sectors

Environmental organisations

Local communities

“This feedback is critical to ensuring balanced and informed decisions,” he said, underscoring the role of participatory governance in resource management.

Economic and Environmental Stakes

Spiny rock lobster is one of New Zealand’s most valuable seafood exports, with strong demand in international markets, particularly in Asia. However, the species is also highly sensitive to environmental changes and fishing pressure.

The latest adjustments reflect a dual imperative:

Protecting fragile marine ecosystems , especially in regions affected by climate events

Supporting regional economies and fishing livelihoods, particularly where stocks are robust

Looking Ahead

With climate variability, ocean warming, and extreme weather events increasingly affecting marine ecosystems, fisheries management in New Zealand is expected to rely more heavily on adaptive, science-led frameworks.

The April 2026 changes signal a continued shift toward precision management, where quotas are tailored not just to national targets but to regional ecological realities.

Further details on the review and supporting data are available through the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).