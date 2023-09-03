Maharashtra Deputy CM lays foundation stone for renovation of Trishul War Memorial and Museum at Karu in Leh

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the Trishul War Memorial and Museum at Karu in Leh. As per the official statement from Leh Public Relations officer, the War Memorial and Museum is an effort to honour the sacrifices and great contributions made by the personnel of the Division in defending the honour and integrity of the nation.

The museum is being constructed at Karu in Trishul Division, adjacent to the Trishul War Memorial and is in the shape of a Trishul with three exhibition halls covering all the operations carried out thus far by the Indian Army. The museum will also have an auditorium that will showcase the glorious accomplishments of the Indian Army in the Kargil and Ladakh sectors.

It will be constructed over an area of nearly 9,000 square feet amidst the scenic backdrop of Ladakh mountain ranges and the Indus River and is expected to have a substantial number of visitors in the tourist season, to whom it will serve as an inspiration. The inauguration ceremony at Karu was conducted at the proposed site of the museum and was attended by the General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, the General Officer Commanding, Trishul Division and a Member of the Legislative Committee in the Maharashtra government Shrikant Bhartiya.

The inauguration stone was unveiled on the occasion and marked the site of the museum as a tribute from the Maharashtra government and all citizens of the nation. A large number of veterans, veer naris, community members and students turned up to witness the momentous occasion.

Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing the audience highlighted that it is a rightful tribute to the Bravehearts of Ladakh who have made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. He highlighted that the museum is an example of civil-military cooperation at the highest level and it will serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

He further highlighted that the Maharashtra government shall stand in close cooperation with army authorities in the successful execution of the project. The Trishul Division has a glorious history of being the defenders of the mountains. They have actively participated in operations of 1962, 1965, 1971, 1991 and 1999.

As per the statement, the Fire and Fury Corps expresses its gratitude to the Maharashtra government for their generous contribution to the construction of the Trishul War Museum which will place Karu on the tourism map of Ladakh and will showcase the golden history of the Trishul Division. (ANI)

