"Why INDIA alliance hates 'Bharat'?" Nityanand Rai hits out at Congress

Welcoming the move of replacing the word "India" with "Bharat" on the invitations sent by President Draupadi Murmu to heads of state, government and Chief Ministers of States for an official banquet on the occasion of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai questioned INDIA alliance's objection to it.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 21:35 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Welcoming the move of replacing the word "India" with "Bharat" on the invitations sent by President Draupadi Murmu to heads of state, government and Chief Ministers of States for an official banquet on the occasion of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai questioned INDIA alliance's objection to it. The minister also said he can't understand the reason for the objection to 'Bharat' by INDIA Alliance. "Why do they (Congress) love the names of China and Pakistan?"

Speaking to ANI minister Rai said," I can't understand what's the reason for objection. If the invitation card went out as 'President of Bharat', then it's a welcome move. Why do Congress and leaders of the INDIA alliance hate the word, Bharat? The country has been called Bharat for ages, so why the objection now". He further said that the world 'Bharat' symbolizes the spirit of 130 crore people. "Why do they (Congress) love the names of China and Pakistan?"

"This is highly objectionable to oppose the name Bharat and an insult to the people of the country. No one has the right to insult them". Opposition parties opposed the using of " Bharat" instead of  "President of the Republic of India" .

Opposition leaders alleged that the shift to "Bharat" instead of India was a way of preventing the alliance from being identified with the country's name or could even be a signal from the government that the special session of Parliament to be held between September 18-22 would be about some change in the name of the country. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "From 2014 to 2023, the BJP had no problem with the word 'India'. After the formation of the INDIA alliance, a new hatred has arisen in their hearts. They can't digest the fact that the INDIA alliance has been accepted by the people."

"BJP is constantly trying to deflect attention from important issues of inflation, unemployment, a probe against Adani, China, Ladakh, J-K and Manipur. We are working for India and Bharat, while BJP is working for India vs Bharat," he added. Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the BJP is scared of the name India as the opposition alliance also used the same name.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

