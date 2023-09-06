Left Menu

Putin, Saudi's prince: oil supply cuts ensure stable energy market - Kremlin

"It was noted that the agreements reached on reducing oil production, combined with voluntary commitments to limit the supply of the commodity, make it possible to ensure the stability of the global energy market," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:16 IST
Putin, Saudi's prince: oil supply cuts ensure stable energy market - Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had spoken by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and that recent agreements on supply cuts had ensured stability on global energy markets.

The global leaders in oil production, Saudi Arabia and Russia, on Tuesday announced the extension

of voluntary oil supply cuts to the end of the year, despite a rally in the oil market and analyst expectations of tight supply in the fourth quarter. Russia will roll over its decision to reduce oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day, while Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million bpd.

Kremlin said the leaders had been highly satisfied with cooperation between their countries within the framework of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers. "It was noted that the agreements reached on reducing oil production, combined with voluntary commitments to limit the supply of the commodity, make it possible to ensure the stability of the global energy market," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023