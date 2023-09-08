Left Menu

195 Govindas injured in separate incidents while celebrating Dahi Handi in Mumbai

"195 Govindas injured in different incidents during Dahi Handi organised on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, in Mumbai. Out of which, 18 were admitted to the hospital, and 177 others were discharged," BMC said.

195 Govindas injured in separate incidents while celebrating Dahi Handi in Mumbai
Visuals of Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 195 Govindas were injured in different incidents while celebrating Dahi Handi on the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. BMC said that out of 195 Govindas, 18 were admitted to the hospital while 177 others were discharged.

"195 Govindas injured in different incidents during Dahi Handi organised on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, in Mumbai. Out of which, 18 were admitted to the hospital, and 177 others were discharged," BMC said. Earlier, on Thursday BMC informed that 35 Govindas were injured in different incidents while celebrating Dahi Handi on the occasion of Janamashtmi.

It said that four Govindas received serious injuries while 22 are undergoing treatment. One of the major cultural activities, Dahi Handi is celebrated by filling an earthen pot with curd, butter and other milk products. Subsequently, a group of people form a human pyramid to reach the matka and break it with a stick.

The tradition symbolizes Lord Krishna's playfulness and innocence, and his love for butter and curd. Dahi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna's act of eating Dahi hung at a height when he was a child. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competition. (ANI)

