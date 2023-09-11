Grocery delivery app Instacart aims for up to $7.7 bln valuation in US IPO

Instacart is aiming for a valuation of up to $7.73 billion, the grocery delivery company said on Monday, in its march toward a hotly-anticipated initial public offering that is expected to revive the market for stock flotations in the United States.

The targeted value is much cheaper than the $39 billion price tag that the San Francisco-based company had fetched in its last funding round in 2021, when easy money helped several startups reach sky-high valuations. As the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs to tame inflation, several high-flying startups have had to raise funds at lower valuations.

Instacart too has had to cut its internal valuation to as low as $10 billion in December in its long walk toward a Nasdaq debut. It is expected to list in September, almost three years after Reuters reported that the company had picked Goldman Sachs to lay the groundwork for an IPO.

Instacart would join SoftBank's chip designer Arm and marketing automation firm Klaviyo, which are also gearing up for market debuts in September. If successful, the listings could nurture a nascent recovery in the U.S. IPO market amid growing expectations of a pause in rate hikes by the Fed.

The rush toward market debuts follows a lull in new listings for a major part of the last two years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a surge in borrowing costs. Instacart and its selling shareholders are looking to raise up to $616 million by offering 22 million shares priced between $26 and $28 each, it said in a regulatory filing.

It filed for the IPO as "Maplebear," the name under which it is incorporated. Its shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CART." Cornerstone investors Norges Bank Investment Management, a division of Norges Bank, and entities affiliated with venture capital firms TCV, Sequoia Capital, D1 Capital Partners and Valiant Capital Management have agreed to buy up to $400 million of Instacart's stock, the filing said.

Goldman Sachs and J.P.Morgan are the lead underwriters.

