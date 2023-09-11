Stellantis to make new contract offer Monday to UAW

Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it plans to make a new counteroffer to the United Auto Workers after the union made its own revised offer on Sunday ahead of the expiration of the current four-year labor deal Thursday night. The UAW on Friday had rejected revised offers from Stellantis, General Motors and Ford Motor. UAW bargainers met with GM and Ford on Sunday and made progress, officials told Reuters.

"We are on a good path and remain committed to reaching a tentative agreement without a work stoppage that would negatively impact our employees and our customers," Stellantis told employees in a an email Monday, adding that Stellantis and UAW subcommittees reached tentative agreements in a number of areas, including health and safety. Stellantis said Friday it had

offered U.S. hourly workers a 14.5% wage hike over four years, much less than the 46% wage hike the union initially sought.

GM said Thursday it offered workers

a 10% wage hike and two additional 3% annual lump-sum payments over four years. Stellantis last week did not offer additional lump-sum payments. Ford last week hiked its offer to a 10% wage hike and lump sum payments after

offering a 9% wage increase through 2027 and 6% lump sum payments.

The Detroit Three have offered to minimum pay for temporary workers to $20 an hour and reduce the time necessary to reach top wages for permanent autoworkers from eight years to six years. The union's demands

include a 20% immediate wage increase followed by four 5% annual wage hikes, defined-benefit pensions for all workers, 32-hour work weeks and additional cost-of-living hikes. Stellantis previously offered $10,500 in inflation protection payments over the four years, while GM is offering $11,000 and Ford $12,000.

