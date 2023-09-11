'Not far when we will be one of major defence producers': CDS General Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Monday that the day is not far when India will emerge to be one of the major defence producers in the world. The CDS General was speaking at the North Tech Symposium in Jammu on Monday.

"We started this 'Aatmanirbharta' business only a few years ago. The results are there for all of us to see...If we go along this particular path, the day is not far when we will be one of the major defence producers, equipment producers in the world," CDS General Anil Chauhan said. The CDS General shared that during the G20 Summit the anti-drone systems deployed by the Indian armed forces were picked up from "operational places".

"G20 Summit has been successfully conducted. At the Summit venue and airport large number of anti-drone systems were deployed by Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. Those systems have actually been picked up from operational places - air bases, borders - and then they were deployed. So, the armed forces were cognizant of this problem and they have procured this equipment in sufficient quantity to meet the immediate requirements," CDS General Anil Chauhan said. Anil Chauhan also added that the ammunition displayed at the exhibition have been procured not only for target practice but will also be used operationally.

"I wish you go around this particular exhibition more closely. You will find ammunition which have a range of 100 kilometres. People have procured this. People haven't procured this for only target practice. They have to be used operationally. All that you see here, some of them you will find as part of our inventory at some particular point in time," the CDS General said. Earlier in August, General Anil Chauhan began deliberations with top Military Commanders from the three services about nuances of Maritime Theatre Command and the related issues in the maritime domain. ​

The meeting of the Chief of Defence Staff with the Commands deployed in the peninsular and Island territories of the country was held a few weeks after he had held a similar meeting with Military Commanders responsible for securing the borders with China. (ANI)

