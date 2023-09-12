Left Menu

State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said the trial operation of unit 1 of its 2x800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project STPP has been completed. The power project is being set up at village Ramagundam under Karimnagar district in Telangana.On achievement of approved norms and due approvals, unit 1 of 800 MW capacity of stage-I 2x800 MW of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project STPP, has successfully completed the trial operation, NTPC said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:58 IST
State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said the trial operation of unit 1 of its 2x800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) has been completed. The power project is being set up at village Ramagundam under Karimnagar district in Telangana.

''On achievement of approved norms and due approvals, unit 1 of 800 MW capacity of stage-I (2x800 MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), has successfully completed the trial operation,'' NTPC said in a statement. This project was consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Ltd, it said. With this, the installed capacity of NTPC Ltd and the NTPC Group has become 57,838 MW and 73,824 MW, respectively. **** GE Power India gets Rs 25 crore order from Vedanta New Delhi: GE Power India Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 25 crore order from Vedanta Ltd at Lanjigarh in Odisha. The order is for reducing nitrogen oxides at the Vedanta unit in Odisha, GE Power India Ltd said in a statement. The company said the order value is Rs 25 crore and it is to be executed within 14 months.

