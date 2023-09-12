Business briefs
State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said the trial operation of unit 1 of its 2x800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project STPP has been completed. The power project is being set up at village Ramagundam under Karimnagar district in Telangana.On achievement of approved norms and due approvals, unit 1 of 800 MW capacity of stage-I 2x800 MW of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project STPP, has successfully completed the trial operation, NTPC said in a statement.
- Country:
- India
State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said the trial operation of unit 1 of its 2x800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) has been completed. The power project is being set up at village Ramagundam under Karimnagar district in Telangana.
''On achievement of approved norms and due approvals, unit 1 of 800 MW capacity of stage-I (2x800 MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), has successfully completed the trial operation,'' NTPC said in a statement. This project was consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Ltd, it said. With this, the installed capacity of NTPC Ltd and the NTPC Group has become 57,838 MW and 73,824 MW, respectively. **** GE Power India gets Rs 25 crore order from Vedanta New Delhi: GE Power India Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 25 crore order from Vedanta Ltd at Lanjigarh in Odisha. The order is for reducing nitrogen oxides at the Vedanta unit in Odisha, GE Power India Ltd said in a statement. The company said the order value is Rs 25 crore and it is to be executed within 14 months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TIMELINE-A history of India's Dharavi slum and Adani's plans to redevelop it
Neeraj Chopra captures India's first-ever World Athletics C'ships gold, edges out Pakistan's Nadeem in a thriller
India is proud: Prez congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at World Athletics Championships
The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
India will become one of world's top three economies in this decade; When I give this guarantee, I do that will full responsibility: PM Modi.