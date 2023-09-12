Left Menu

Kolkata Court sentences man to 25-years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl

As per the court, both sentences will run concurrently, increasing the jail sentence to 25 years and a fine of Rs 35,000.

ANI | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:35 IST
Kolkata City Session Court on Tuesday handed over a rigorous imprisonment of 25 years to a man in a 2015 case related to abduction and sexual assault on a minor girl. The Court also pronounced punishment under section 6 of the POCSO Act for twenty years and a fine of Rs 30,000.

The fine amount, if realized, is to be given to the victim girl, the court said. After completion of the trial, Ld. Judge, Bench-II, City Session Court, Calcutta (POCSO) announced punishment under section 363 IPC for five years and a fine of Rs 5,000.

As per the court, both sentences will run concurrently, increasing the jail sentence to 25 years and a fine of Rs 35,000. Kolkata Police said on Tuesday that on 02/11/2015 one lady lodged a complaint at Shyampukur PS to this effect that their minor daughter (17 yrs) left the residence at about 19.00 hrs on 1/11/2015 and did not return.

On her complaint, Shyampukur PS registered a case under section 365 of IPC. SI Debabrata Giri took up the investigation meticulously under the direct Supervision of the then Officer in Charge, and arrested accused Ganesh Giri (30) of 10 Galiff Street. After completion of the investigation, IO submitted before Ld Chief Judge, City Session Court,  under section 366A of IPC and under section 6 of POCSO Act against the accused. (ANI)

