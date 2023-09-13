Left Menu

Thane civic body blacklists contractor for not depositing PF money of conservancy workers with govt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:36 IST
Thane civic body blacklists contractor for not depositing PF money of conservancy workers with govt
The Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has blacklisted a contractor for allegedly failing to deposit with the government the PF contribution of conservancy workers engaged by it and many other violations, the civic body said on Wednesday.

As per a release by the TMC, the corporation has barred Kalpesh Enterprises of Navi Mumbai from participating in any of its tendering processes.

TMC said it had awarded a contract to Kalpesh Enterprises for conservancy work but the latter did not deposit the Provident Fund (PF) contribution of the workers engaged by it despite receiving payment from the civic body.

The contractor also allegedly failed to pay the workers and did not provide them with PPEs. The release said the PF department in May 2022 issued “prohibitory orders” against Kalpesh Enterprises, following which the TMC deducted Rs 32.69 lakh from the contractor’s dues and paid it directly to the PF office in Vashi. The action came after civic chief Abhijit Bangar took a serious view of the alleged lapses, the release said.

