Himachal govt to establish ‘Rajya Chayan Aayog’ replacing HPSSC

The Himachal Pradesh government decided to establish Himachal Pradesh 'Rajya Chayan Aayog' to conduct examinations for the recruitment of various Group-C posts in place of disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) Hamirpur, said an official release. "The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to establish Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog to conduct examinations for the recruitment of various Group-C posts under the state government, PSUs, boards, corporations, and local bodies in place of disbanded HPSSC Hamirpur," said the official release.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, added the release. The Cabinet approved 'Mukhyamantri Laghu Dukandar Kalyan Yojna- 2023' and decided to allocate Rs 40 crore under the Scheme.

This scheme will provide better opportunities for availing loans to small entrepreneurs and skill-based workers like cobblers, tailors, barbers, mobile repairing vendors, vegetable and fruit vendors etc. for their business, it further added. It also decided to bring the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the upcoming Monsoon session of HP Vidhan Sabha to address the issue of delayed decisions of Revenue Court cases and to streamline the various revenue operations like partitions, corrections, mutations, appeals and demarcations etc. to facilitate the public, said the release.

It also decided to roll out the third phase of Himachal Pradesh Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2023 from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023 to settle pending assessment cases and arrears which were under litigation or were yet to be assessed under GST, it said. The release also said that the Cabinet decided to establish a Single Energy Trading Desk for coordinating trading strategies and transactions of power in respect of HPSEBL, HPPCL and Directorate of Energy with effect from the financial year 2024-25 for optimization of revenues.

It also gave its nod to amend Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021 in order to manage the shortfall of energy during the lean period due to climatic, topographic and other associated reasons. The new provisions will encourage the installation of rooftop-based solar projects and contribute to power generation, it added. It decided to increase the honorarium for SMC teachers by Rs 2,000 per month from 1 April 2023, which will benefit 2,115 individuals.

Furthermore, it was also decided to enhance the honorarium of part-time water carriers working in the Education Department from Rs 3,900 to Rs 4,400 per month with effect from 1 April 2023, benefitting 283 individuals, it said. The Cabinet decided to fill up 1,226 posts of Constable in the Police Department which include 877 male constables, 292 female constables and 57 constable drivers to strengthen the department.

The Cabinet also decided to fill up 12 posts of Mining Inspector, 24 posts of Assistant Mining Inspector and 38 posts of Mining Guard in the industries department to check the illegal mining activities, according to the release. It decided to fill up 50 posts of Horticulture Extension Officers in the Horticulture Department.

The Cabinet also accorded sanction to fill up 10 posts of Statistics Assistant in the Economic and Statistics Department, it stated. It was decided to create and fill up 8 posts of Associate and Assistant Professors in various departments of Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College, Hamirpur and one post of Assistant Professor in IGMC Shimla to provide specialized medical services to people.

It also gave the nod to upgrade Police Post Tahliwal in Una district as a Police Station along with the creation and filling up of 14 posts of different categories, according to the official release. The release also said that the Cabinet decided to enhance the maximum limit of expenditure for a particular sanctioned scheme from rupees one lakh to rupees three lakh of the Nucleus Budget Rules for the tribal areas Rules, 1995.

The Nucleus budget is meant for the welfare and development of the local people of tribal areas, stated the official release. (ANI)

