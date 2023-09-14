Left Menu

Two vehicle thieves arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

The Crime Branch of the Ghaziabad Police on Thursday arrested two men for stealing vehicles.

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch of the Ghaziabad Police on Thursday arrested two men for stealing vehicles. The police have seized eight luxury cars and recovered the devices used for stealing cars.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sunil alias Kala and Aas Mohammad. During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that they used to steal the car after doing a recce.

"After doing the recce, they used to make fake keys within 30 minutes and commit the crime of theft of the vehicle, and escape from the spot," Additional Commissioner Ghaziabad Dinesh Kumar P said. The arrest came after the police launched a campaign to crack down on vehicle thefts in Ghaziabad and the Delhi NCR region.

The Additional Commissioner of Ghaziabad said that they used to steal vehicles on demand. Meanwhile, the accused have been sent to jail, and a team has been formed to catch the absconding Ismail, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

