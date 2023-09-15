Delhi women's body seeks SIT probe in sexual assault of minor girl by school director's son in Bihar's Saharsa

The Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal on Friday, wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanding a Special Investigation Team probe into the rape incident that took place in Bihar's Saharsa. The accused persons have been arrested, but so far, no legal aid has reached the victim, outlined Delhi women's body in the letter.

The complaint pertains to an incident in Saharsa school in Bihar, where the son of a school director has been accused of allegedly raping a minor girl for two years, and the woman principal of the school regularly assisted him in the crime. The incident was reported to the Delhi Commission for Women by the victim's family, who claimed that the accused made the video of the girl and blackmailed her only to repeatedly rape her.

"The state government should appoint a special prosecutor for the quick hearing of the case; adequate compensation should be given to the girl; and the state must ensure proper medical treatment and rehabilitation for the girl," demanded the Delhi Commission for Women in a letter to the Bihar CM, adding that a senior representative from the state government should meet the family of the girl. Seeking the state government's urgent attention on the matter, Maliwal said, "This heart-wrenching incident has left the young survivor deeply traumatised, causing her immense physical and emotional suffering. The trauma she has endured over the past two years is beyond words and may take a lifetime to heal. The incident is very serious and attracts urgent attention."

"It is imperative that the matter be properly investigated by an SIT. Further, a rigorous and comprehensive investigation must be undertaken to ascertain if other students have been subjected to similar crimes by the accused. The role of the school management in assisting the accused persons in committing the heinous crime needs to be properly investigated, and requisite action needs to be initiated," read the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)