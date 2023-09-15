Left Menu

Pakistan showing signs of economic recovery but challenges not over yet, says finance minister

This is a very important indicator that shows that we have come out of difficulty, she said.Akhtar said the government is controlling expenditures, enhancing revenue and trying to stabilise the economic situation, including prices.She hoped that the agriculture sector would show good results with better productivity.We hope that our results will be good whether it has to do with major crops or minor crops.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:13 IST
Pakistan showing signs of economic recovery but challenges not over yet, says finance minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar on Friday said that the economy of the cash-strapped nation is showing some signs of recovery but the challenges are not yet over.

Pakistan has been on the verge of an economic collapse for the most part of the current year and was rescued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which agreed to provide it with a USD 3 billion loan.

Addressing a press conference here, Akhtar said the caretaker government is prudently tackling the economic problems it inherited.

The minister said the interim government is in touch with international donors and is trying to secure up to USD 2 billion in cumulative assistance.

“If you review macroeconomic indicators, you will see some improvement. There are some signs of economic recovery even if it's just starting,” she said.

The minister said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown a decline from May figures, down from 38 per cent to 27 per cent. “This is a very important indicator that (shows) that we have come out of difficulty,” she said.

Akhtar said the government is controlling expenditures, enhancing revenue and trying to stabilise the economic situation, including prices.

She hoped that the agriculture sector would show good results with better productivity.

“We hope that our results will be good: whether it has to do with major crops or minor crops. Improved agriculture results will also improve our growth prospects,” the minister said.

Talking about the manufacturing sector, Akhtar said the data showed some improvement as activity was picking up in the industries. She hoped that the services sector would also improve as it was linked with all other sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023