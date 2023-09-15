Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital appoints Dr Amit Maydeo as Chairman

Leading endoscopic surgeon and gastroenterologist, Dr Amit Maydeo has joined Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) as Chairman of the Department of Gastroenterology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and other Reliance Healthcare Initiatives. With more than 30 years of experience, Dr Maydeo has done pioneering work in treating patients with chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic stones, bile duct stones and gastrointestinal bleeding amongst others.

Dr Maydeo was one of the first to start interventional GI Endoscopy procedures in India and established India's first GI Endoscopy centre in 1993. He was also the first to introduce 3rd space endoscopy procedures in India like POEM, STER, ARMS, launched India's first bariatric endoscopy program in 2018 and launched the new GERDx procedure for endoscopic treatment of GERD in 2019. "It is our endeavour to consistently add expertise and knowledge to our ever-expanding family of medical experts and stalwarts. Dr Maydeo has made an outstanding contribution to the field of gastroenterology and GI endoscopy not only in India, but the world and we are proud to welcome him to the RFH Family. This association will be another step towards providing top-quality healthcare to our patients through internationally acclaimed Best in class doctors with their experience and expertise," said Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Talking about his association with the hospital, Dr Maydeo said, "Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has amazing technology, infrastructure, and amenities at the disposal of doctors and patients, and I really look forward to this association with an aim to start one of India's most comprehensive and technologically advanced GI institutes, providing excellence In the field of gastroenterology and GI endoscopy with compassion and care, which will be the one of the best in the world over time to come." Padmashri award recipient Dr Maydeo is an avid clinician, researcher and has published more than 100 papers In peer-reviewed International journals and 7 book chapters in International and National textbooks. He was the Past President of the Society of GI Endoscopy of India in 2003 and was also the prize winner for India In the 1st World Cup of Endoscopy held in Chicago, USA during the Digestive Disease Week held at Chicago. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)