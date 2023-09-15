Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates 'war room' of Congress unit in Raipur ahead of polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel along with State Party President Deepak Baij on Friday inaugurated the war room of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee in Raipur. "We are ready! Today, the war room of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee was inaugurated in the capital Raipur with State President Deepak Baij. Congratulations and best wishes to the entire team of this war room for the election conduct," posted Baghel on X on Friday.

Congress State President Deepak Baij said, "Today the war room of the Congress is ready. We came today with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and inaugurated it. Certainly after today, our war room will be actively working in the entire state. Taking a jibe at the cancellation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s participation in BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’, which commenced from insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Yatra they are carrying out has "gone wrong" and turned "useless".

“The beginning of Parivartan Yatra has gone wrong and become useless, so what else will we say about it,” the Chief Minister said while speaking with media persons in Raipur on Tuesday. "First Amit Shah visited Durg and his programme turned flop," CM Baghel said, elaborating that thereafter, he came with a "chargesheet" (aarop patra) but his hand was empty.

The Chief Minister further elaborated that Amit Shah was about to visit Dantewada to attend the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ and after learning that the crowd did not turn up to the programme he cancelled his visit. Amit Shah’s arrival is not good for Chhattisgarh's BJP. The Chhattisgarh Assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year. The Congress which is in power in the state seeks to retain its hold for the second term. The party is in direct contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. (ANI)

