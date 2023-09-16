Left Menu

Mumbai: Over 50 people rescued after fire breaks out in Kurla building

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident occurred at 12.14 am today and no casualties were reported.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 09:41 IST
Mumbai: Over 50 people rescued after fire breaks out in Kurla building
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Around 50-60 people were rescued from different floors of a building opposite Kohinoor Hospital in Kurla-West, Mumbai after a fire broke out there on Saturday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident occurred at 12.14 am today and no casualties were reported.

The BMC said, "Fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Kurla area. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot as soon as information about the fire was received and rescued around 50-60 people from different floors, out of which 39 people were admitted to the nearby hospital. Fire has been controlled. Reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained." The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, scrap materials, etc. in the electric duct from the ground floor to the 12th floor.

"Out of 39 residents, 35 were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, while 4 were reported to Kohinoor Hospital. The condition of the people is stable," the BMC added. The patients have been treated by concerned doctors and discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

