Germany’s medical university, Delhi AIIMS sign non-binding MoU for collaborative endeavours

Klinikum der Universität München (LMU Klinikum) of Germany and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore potential collaborations in the fields of medicine and life sciences.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 16:32 IST
Klinikum der Universität München (LMU Klinikum) of Germany and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore potential collaborations in the fields of medicine and life sciences. This agreement sets the framework for future cooperative activities aimed at advancing research, education, and innovation in the medical and healthcare domains.

LMU Klinikum, based in Munich, Germany, and AIIMS of New Delhi, have established a partnership with the shared goal of fostering academic and scientific exchanges. Both institutions are renowned for their contributions to healthcare and medical research, and this MOU marks the beginning of a promising collaboration.

LMU Klinikum and AIIMS will explore various areas of collaboration, including joint research initiatives, educational exchanges involving students and faculty in the fields of Medicine and Life Sciences, and the possibility of conducting multi-center clinical trials, delving into digital medicine, and harnessing Artificial Intelligence for medical advancements. Specific research collaborations will be formalized through separate written agreements. This MOU allows for open and constructive discussions for advancement research, teaching learning and any advancements in health care domains.

In signing this MOU, LMU Klinikum and AIIMS affirmed their dedication to advancing medical knowledge, patient care, and healthcare innovation through international collaboration. "This agreement lays the foundation for future initiatives that will benefit both institutions and contribute to the global healthcare community," Dr R Dada said. (ANI)

