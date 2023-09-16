Left Menu

SDRF team rescues 8 persons, about 300 sheep stuck on island of Moran river in MP’s Narmadapuram

All these persons are the residents of Rajasthan and they are shepherds. They had come here some time ago and got stuck due to the continuous heavy rainfall occurred in the district in the last 24 hours.

Rescue operation in Narmadapuram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued eight persons, about 300 sheep and six camels stranded on the island of Moran river due to excessive rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, an official said on Saturday. All these persons are the residents of Rajasthan and they are shepherds. They had come here some time ago and got stuck due to the continuous heavy rainfall that occurred in the district in the last 24 hours.

District Home Guard Commandant Rajesh Kumar Jain, said, "We received information from Bisoni Kala village under Shivpur police station in the district that some people are stranded on the island and there are also some animals as well. After that the SDRF team was immediately dispatched to the spot and they rescued the people." The team took them out safely and rescued the animals. A six-member team from the district headquarters arrived and conducted the rescue operation. Due to water flowing from both sides of the river, such a situation on the island occurred, Jain said.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rainfall prevailing in Unhel, situated 30 kilometres away from Ujjain, the rivers and drains are overflowing in the area. As a result of which, many temporary shops and goods kept on the cart were swept away at the bus stand area in Unhel. At many places in Unhel, water was seen at waist-high. Many houses were filled with knee-deep water. Nonetheless, no casualty has been reported in the area. Besides, a house was also washed away along with the belongings kept in the house in the area. (ANI)

