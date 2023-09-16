Left Menu

Telangana: Amit Shah arrives in Hyderabad to attend 'Mukti Diwas' celebration tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the 'Mukti Diwas' celebration on September 17.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:36 IST
Telangana: Amit Shah arrives in Hyderabad to attend 'Mukti Diwas' celebration tomorrow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the 'Mukti Diwas' celebration on September 17. Amit Shah was received by state BJP leaders at the Hyderabad airport upon his arrival.

The princely state of Hyderabad merged into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, commemorated as 'Mukti Diwas,' and Amit Shah will be attending the celebrations in the state as tomorrow marks the 75th anniversary. Amit Shah will pay tribute to the brave soldiers who fought against Nizam's army and Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam's rule) and hoist the national flag during the parade ground event.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled at the end of this year. The state is going to witness a three-pronged contest among the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023