Telangana: Amit Shah arrives in Hyderabad to attend 'Mukti Diwas' celebration tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the 'Mukti Diwas' celebration on September 17. Amit Shah was received by state BJP leaders at the Hyderabad airport upon his arrival.

The princely state of Hyderabad merged into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, commemorated as 'Mukti Diwas,' and Amit Shah will be attending the celebrations in the state as tomorrow marks the 75th anniversary. Amit Shah will pay tribute to the brave soldiers who fought against Nizam's army and Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam's rule) and hoist the national flag during the parade ground event.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled at the end of this year. The state is going to witness a three-pronged contest among the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

