BJP established 22 medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh: Narendra Singh Tomar 

Listing achievements of the Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday that the BJP government has established 22 medical colleges and the state is contributing to the nation's GDP." He highlighted the BJP's development achievements in the state since coming to power in 2003.

"In 2003, there were only 3 medical colleges. There were no doctors in the village areas. Today, the BJP has made 22 medical colleges. In 2003, 2900 MW of electricity was produced, today it is 28000 MW. MP has become a power-surplus state. Sehore is an agrarian district. In 2003, agriculture land was 6 lakh hectares, now it has increased to 46 lakh hectares. We have an aim to increase it to 65 lakh hectares. Today Madhya Pradesh is contributing more to the nation's GDP,"Tomar said while addressing a gathering in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. Tomar also said that Sehore is an agrarian district, and the agricultural land has increased from 6 lakh hectares in 2003 to 46 lakh hectares today. The state government has an aim to increase it to 65 lakh hectares.

The ruling BJP has declared its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the party's election in-charge for the state, informed on Thursday. As part of its first list, the ruling party has declared candidates for 39 Assembly seats.

Speaking to reporters at Umaria in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, Tomar said, "We have declared our candidates on 39 seats for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The candidates for the remaining seats will be named soon." While the ruling party has already hit the campaign trail for the upcoming elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah headlining the BJP campaign events, the Congress, which is the principal Opposition player in the state, has also switched to campaign mode.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The last Assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

However, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020, after then Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp. The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister. (ANI)

