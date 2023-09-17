Left Menu

Gita Mehta, renowned author and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's sister, dies at 80; PM Modi leads tributes

Gita Mehta, renowned writer-filmmaker and the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, passed away on Saturday in New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 07:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 07:14 IST
File Photo of author Gita Mehta (Photo/X:@gopabandhu24) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gita Mehta, renowned writer-filmmaker and the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, passed away on Saturday in New Delhi. The author, who died at 80, is survived by her son.

Born in 1943 to Biju Patnaik and Gyan Patnaik in Delhi, she pursued her higher studies in India as well as at the prestigious Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. Condoling her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his official handle on 'X', "I am saddened by the passing away of noted writer Smt. Gita Mehta Ji. She was a multifaceted personality, known for her intellect and passion towards writing as well as filmmaking. She was also passionate about nature and water conservation. My thoughts are with @Naveen_Odisha Ji and the entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal also condoled her death. "Saddened to learn about the demise of accomplished English author Gita Mehta, sister of Hon'ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends," the governor on 'X'.

Several ministers and eminent personalities expressed their grief over Mehta's demise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

