Matter of happiness that 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' is being launched on his birthday: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said it was a matter of happiness that 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' will be launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 07:56 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said it was a matter of happiness that 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' will be launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday. "It is a matter of happiness that 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' will be launched on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. As part of the initiative, the government will provide support, skill and the right tools to the artisans and craftsmen," Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Vaishnaw elaborated on how party workers will be serving the needy on PM's birthday. "The party workers will serve people with the same amount of dedication and emotion as PM Modi. We will encourage people to take up cleanliness initiatives and we serve those deprived of basic amenities. 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' will be launched on the occasion of his 73rd birthday," Vaishnaw said.

In commemoration of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti', PM Modi will launch a 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme on Sunday for the benefit of traditional artisans. The event will take place at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka. Earlier, PM Modi on Saturday said the central government has been continuously striving for the prosperity of skilled countrymen, who play a very important role in the society.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform, X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "We have been continuously striving for the prosperity of our skilled brothers and sisters who play a very important role in social life. In this series, tomorrow on the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, we will get the privilege of launching 'PM Vishwakarma'. This scheme will not only enhance the skills of the artisans and craftsmen across the country but will also give new recognition to the things made by our family members across the world." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

