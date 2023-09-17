Uttarakhand: CM Dhami flags off 'Swachhta League Marathon' on PM Modi's birthday

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday flagged off 'Swachhta League Marathon' on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing for the PM's long and healthy life, Dhami said PM Modi has a special bond with the people of Uttarakhand.

"PM has a special bond with Uttarakhand. People are excited for his birthday. People have arranged programs of marathons, planting saplings, prayers, and cleanliness campaigns... New development programmes have started in Uttarakhand that were never thought of before... I pray for his long and healthy life," CM Dhami told ANI. The Marathon flagged off from the Parade ground in Dehradun saw the participation of CM Dhami, kids and, and people from all walks of life.

The most popular world leader, as was affirmed by US-based consultancy firm 'Morning Consult' in its latest survey, PM Modi turned 73 on Sunday. Bharatiya Janata Party has organised several events to mark the birthday of PM Modi. The party on Sunday launched a special campaign named 'Seva Pakhwada' (period of service).

The 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign comprises 6 engagements or activities for which the countrymen can enlist participation and, through their involvement, extend their greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birth anniversary. To enlist their participation in any of these activities, one needs to log into the 'NaMo' App using his/her mobile number or email id.

They then have to click on the 'Seva Pakhwada' banner. This campaign will continue till Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. In commemoration of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti', PM Modi will also aunch a 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme for the benefit of traditional artisans.

The event will take place at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He will also dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' to the people of the country in Dwarka later in the day.

India's first transgender OPD will be launched in Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Science on the occasion. Widely popular with the masses in India as much as he is on the global fora, PM Modi is literally swamped with wishes from his followers as well as fellow countrymen on his birth anniversary every year. (ANI)

