Left Menu

India's first transgender OPD inaugurated at Delhi's RML hospital

The inaugural ceremony was led by Professor Dr Ajay Shukla, Director of RML Hospital, who emphasized the importance of providing equitable healthcare services to the transgender community.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 13:54 IST
India's first transgender OPD inaugurated at Delhi's RML hospital
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a step toward inclusivity and healthcare accessibility, Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital inaugurated India's first transgender Outpatient Department (OPD) today. The inaugural ceremony was led by Professor Dr Ajay Shukla, Director of RML Hospital, who emphasized the importance of providing equitable healthcare services to the transgender community.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ajay Shukla highlighted the challenges faced by transgender individuals when seeking medical care. "Transgender individuals were facing numerous difficulties in accessing our hospital's services," he noted. "Their numbers in the hospital were negligible, largely due to discomfort and the fear of discrimination. Hence, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, we have initiated this special OPD dedicated to their healthcare needs."

One of the key features of this initiative is the provision of a dedicated restroom facility for transgender patients within the hospital premises. This restroom has been designed to ensure that transgender individuals feel comfortable and do not face any difficulties during their visits to the hospital.

Transgender individuals present at the inauguration expressed their delight and gratitude for this pioneering step. Members of the transgender community stated, "We are overjoyed with this initiative. Today's inauguration feels like a special gift to us on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Previously, we often hesitated to come to the hospital." In addition to the inauguration of the transgender OPD, RML Hospital also organized a blood donation camp on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The establishment of India's first transgender OPD and the thoughtful provision of restroom facilities is a significant step toward ensuring that healthcare services are accessible to all, regardless of gender identity. It is anticipated that this pioneering initiative at RML Hospital will set an example for inclusivity and inspire similar efforts across the nation, furthering the cause of equitable healthcare for all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023