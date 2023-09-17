Left Menu

Maharashtra: Name change of Aurangabad, Osmanabad comes into force

The Maharashtra government issued a notification to change the names of the Aurangabad and Osmanabad Revenue Divisions to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv Revenue Divisions, respectively.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:07 IST
Maharashtra: Name change of Aurangabad, Osmanabad comes into force
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aurangabad and Osmanabad Revenue Divisions have now been officially renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv Revenue Divisions, respectively. The Maharashtra government issued a notification to change the names of the Aurangabad and Osmanabad Revenue Divisions to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv Revenue Divisions respectively.

Both the districts are part of the Marathwada region. Suggestions and objections sought a few months ago have been considered and the decision to change the names at the sub-division, village, taluka and district levels has been taken, the notification issued by the Revenue Department on Friday night said.

The decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad was taken in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's last cabinet meeting chaired by the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29, 2022, just before he resigned. In July last year, the Eknath Shinde government gave the cabinet approval to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.

In February this year, the central government had approved the renaming of both districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the proposal, saying that the central government had "no objection" to changing the names of both districts of Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

