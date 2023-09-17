Left Menu

CM Khattar flags off cyclothon for 'drug-free Haryana' campaign in Sirsa

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal flagged off a Cyclothon as part of the state government's campaign against drugs in Sirsa on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:07 IST
Haryana CM Khattar flags off cyclothon (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday flagged off a Cyclothon in Sirsa as part of the state government's campaign against drugs. The campaign is titled 'Cyclothon for a Drug-Free Haryana'.

With the message of drug-free Haryana, the cyclothon will traverse across all 22 districts of the state for a period of 25 days. Khattar said, "The youth will have to be taken forward in a positive direction."

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday. "The Haryana government is continuously working with the central government to create the India of PM Modi's dreams", he added.

Khattar had flagged off the Cyclothon in Karnal on September 1. The Haryana Chief Minister said that his government is working for a drug-free society in the state in cooperation with NGOs and other organisations. He also announced that every Tuesday in Karnal will be a 'car-free day' where all government officials will travel by bicycle only.

The cyclothon will culminate at Yamunanagar on September 25. (ANI)

