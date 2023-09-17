Left Menu

Indian entrepreneurs can beat Chinese products if given chance: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 22:53 IST
Indian entrepreneurs can beat Chinese products if given chance: Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Indian industrialists and entrepreneurs can beat the Chinese products at the international level if they are given a chance by simplifying the government systems and procedures.

Attending the Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival, he said that his government will give an international identity to markets of the city through initiatives like 'Delhi Shopping Festival' and a virtual marketplace 'Delhi Bazar'.

''We can beat the Chinese products at the international level but the traders and entrepreneurs do not get opportunities. The governments instead of acting as partners and facilitators, create hurdles in everything. If our traders and entrepreneurs are given a chance by simplifying the government system then we can undoubtedly leave behind China,'' Kejriwal said.

The AAP government in Delhi is pro-business and pro-industry, Kejriwal said adding that they are creating a virtual market called 'Delhi Bazaar,' which will bring together all shops in the national capital on a single online platform opening them to global exposure.

''We have made numerous efforts to end red tape and promote business growth," the chief minister said.

''We will also host a grand shopping festival, similar to the Dubai Shopping Festival, which will leave its mark on the world,'' he said.

He said both the initiatives -- the shopping festival and Delhi Bazar -- are in the pipeline and it's taking time in planning and execution as deadlines could not be met.

Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival was organised in Rangpuri by local traders and the Chamber of Trade and Industry. ''This is a great initiative and in future, we can organise such festivals in different parts of Delhi. We can organise such events market-wise and sector-wise so that buyers and sellers can interact with each other,'' the chief minister said.

''We're planning 'Delhi Shopping Festival' on a massive scale. The planning and implementation of this mega event is taking some time, we couldn't meet a few deadlines,'' he said.

Since it will be the first event, the government is planning on a grand scale. This event would be for 7-10 days so that people across the world could visit Delhi and shop throughout the city, he stated. In line with the beautification of Chandni Chowk, the Delhi government has plans to gradually beautify many more markets in the city, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
4
Man City recover after going a goal down to clinch 16th consecutive victory against West Ham

Man City recover after going a goal down to clinch 16th consecutive victory ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023