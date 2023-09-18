Left Menu

One injured in tree collapse in Thane

A 32-year-old man was injured after a tree fell on him in Maharashtras Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.The tree collapsed on the premises of an aviation training institute in Wagle Estate area around 11 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-09-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 14:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was injured after a tree fell on him in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.

The tree collapsed on the premises of an aviation training institute in Wagle Estate area around 11 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell said. A man sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, he said. A power cable was also damaged due to the collapse and the power supply to around 450 consumers in the locality was affected and will be restored after about eight hours, the official said.

