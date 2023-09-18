One injured in tree collapse in Thane
PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-09-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 14:44 IST
The tree collapsed on the premises of an aviation training institute in Wagle Estate area around 11 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell said. A man sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, he said. A power cable was also damaged due to the collapse and the power supply to around 450 consumers in the locality was affected and will be restored after about eight hours, the official said.
