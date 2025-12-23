Left Menu

From 26/11 Hero to Maharashtra's Top Cop: Sadanand Vasant Date's Remarkable Journey

Sadanand Vasant Date, a celebrated IPS officer, is set to become Maharashtra's police chief following his repatriation from the NIA. Known for his heroic actions in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Date's career spans pivotal roles in various police and investigative agencies. His return is seen as a significant leadership move.

Updated: 23-12-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:27 IST
Sadanand Vasant Date
  • Country:
  • India

Sadanand Vasant Date, an esteemed IPS officer known for his heroics during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is poised to become Maharashtra's police chief. He recently received premature repatriation approval by the Appointments Committee, signaling an end to his term as NIA chief.

Date's distinguished career includes roles as the ATS chief in Maharashtra and pivotal positions within the CBI and CRPF. His contributions in tackling terror threats, notably as the officer who pinned down 26/11 attackers, have been widely recognized, earning him the President's Police Medal for gallantry.

As the frontrunner for Maharashtra's top police position after Rashmi Shukla's upcoming retirement, Date's leadership is highly anticipated. The seasoned officer, holding a doctorate in economic offenses, continues to be a revered and resilient figure in Indian law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

