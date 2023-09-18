Man who stabbed elder brother to death in Lucknow held: Police
A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his elder brother to death following a brawl between the duo here in Lucknow, police said on Monday. As per police, the incident took place under the limits of Ghazipur police station.
Abhijit R Shankar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) North, Lucknow, said that the accused Sandeep was in inebriated condition. "Following a brawl between the duo, Sandeep stabbed his elder brother," police said, adding that the accused had fled the stop leaving his brother in a pool of blood.
A case has been registered in the matter and further information is awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
