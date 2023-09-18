Left Menu

Man who stabbed elder brother to death in Lucknow held: Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his elder brother to death following a brawl between the duo here in Lucknow, police said on Monday. 

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:43 IST
Man who stabbed elder brother to death in Lucknow held: Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his elder brother to death following a brawl between the duo here in Lucknow, police said on Monday. As per police, the incident took place under the limits of Ghazipur police station.

Abhijit R Shankar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) North, Lucknow, said that the accused Sandeep was in inebriated condition. "Following a brawl between the duo, Sandeep stabbed his elder brother," police said, adding that the accused had fled the stop leaving his brother in a pool of blood.

A case has been registered in the matter and further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
2
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
3
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Clima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023