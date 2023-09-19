Chinese developer Sunac seeks Chapter 15 protection in New York court
Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings has filed for Chapter 15 protection from creditors in a U.S. bankruptcy court, court documents showed on Tuesday.
The company sought protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, which shields non-U.S. companies that are undergoing restructurings from creditors that hope to sue them or tie up assets in the United States. Creditors of Sunac China Holdings approved its $9 billion offshore debt restructuring plan on Monday, marking the first approval of such debt overhaul by a major Chinese property developer.
Sunac is among a string of Chinese property developers that have defaulted on their offshore debt payment obligations since the sector was hit by a liquidity crisis in 2021, roiling global markets.
