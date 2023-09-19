Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered prayers at his residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. 

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:17 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered prayers at his residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "I extend greetings to all Ganesh devotees. I was in J&K yesterday, people were celebrating Ganeshotsav at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. I pray that the 'Vighnaharta' removes all obstacles before the people of Maharashtra."

CM Eknath Shinde also wished for the prosperity of the farmers and the citizens of the state. He hoped that the state would receive adequate rainfall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The ten-day-long celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi began today. Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to the countrymen! Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

In another 'X' post, he wrote, "Greetings to my family members across the country on Ganesh Chaturthi. May this holy festival associated with the worship of Vighnaharta-Vinayak bring good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!". Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to 'X and extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. I pray to 'Vighnaharta- Shri Ganpati Bappa' for your good luck", Shah wrote in an 'X' post. Meanwhile, a morning 'Aarti' was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Maharashtra's Mumbai as the celebration of Ganeshotsava began today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

