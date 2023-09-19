Rugby-France team to face Namibia in World Cup Pool A game

France head coach Fabien Galthie on Tuesday named the following team to face Namibia in a World Cup Pool A game in Marseille on Thursday: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarry, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Thibaud Flament, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Paul Boudehent, 21-Baptiste Couilloud, 22-Yoram Moefana, 23-Melvyn Jaminet

