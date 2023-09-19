Left Menu

“Thrilled to join community”: PM Modi now on WhatsApp Channels, shares picture of new Parliament

Days after WhatsApp introduced the Channels feature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined the WhatsApp Channels.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:01 IST
“Thrilled to join community”: PM Modi now on WhatsApp Channels, shares picture of new Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

WhatsApp users can get all the updates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the PM has now joined the recently launched feature of the social media platform. Days after WhatsApp introduced the Channels feature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined the WhatsApp Channels.

"Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let's stay connected here! Here's a picture from the new Parliament building…" he said in his first post on WhatsApp Channels. Meta on September 13 launched WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries to deliver a private way to receive updates.

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg shared a post and captioned it, "Today we're starting to roll out WhatsApp Channels globally and adding thousands of new channels that people can follow in WhatsApp. You can find Channels in the new 'Updates' tab." WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp.

With Channels, WhatsApp's goal is to build the most private broadcast service available. Channels are separate from chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers. Channels can be found in a new tab called 'Updates' - where you'll find the Status and channels you choose to follow.

As we expand Channels globally, we're introducing the following updates: Enhanced Directory - WhatsApp users can find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on your country. You can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on the number of followers.

Reactions – One can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions. How you react will not be shown to followers. Editing – Soon admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when we automatically delete them from our servers.

Forwarding - Whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023