Left Menu

Indian Sellers Collective raises concern on WHO report suggesting nutrition-based tax on food items

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:07 IST
Indian Sellers Collective raises concern on WHO report suggesting nutrition-based tax on food items
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Sellers Collective has raised concerns over a recent WHO Report, which suggested the implementation of a taxation system based on nutritional content.

The WHO report titled 'The growth of ultra-processed foods in India: An analysis of trends' suggests increasing tax on non-packaged and unlabelled foods, which are currently taxed at 5 per cent under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

It also advocated for the implementation of point-of-sale marketing restrictions, curbing of freebies and discounts offered by small grocers or Kirana stores, and a crackdown on the unorganised food manufacturing sector, said a statement from Indian Sellers Collective.

Moreover, the report also said that zero-sugar carbonated drinks should not be classified under the same GST category in line with carbonated drinks, currently taxed at the highest 40 per cent, which consists of a GST rate of 28 per cent along with a sin tax of 12 per cent.

Opposing the report, the Indian Sellers Collective said it is an ''assault on Indian Cuisine and Heritage'' and promotes artificial and unhealthy foods.

The association alleged it was a ''proxy report on behalf of global Cola and Food MNCs'', which are pushing their agenda to undermine Indian traditional food and facilitate the takeover of the Indian foods market by popular foreign foods.

It has also sent a representative to the Indian government to look into the issue.

Indian Sellers Collective Member & National Coordinator Abhay Raj Mishra alleged that the report disregards the generations-old composition of Indian foods and calls for promoting artificially tinkered foods based on untested scientific claims.

Indian Sellers Collective is an umbrella body of leading trade associations and representative bodies of Indian sellers across the country. It helps small sellers who have grievances against unfair trade practices and marketplaces.

In July 2023, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) released a report classifying that aspartame, one of the world’s most common artificial sweeteners, is possibly carcinogenic or cancerous to humans. Aspartame is used by leading soft drink makers in producing low-sugar versions of cola and non-sugar-free added soft beverages.

In May 2023, WHO introduced new guidelines on non-sugar sweeteners (NSS). These guidelines advise against the use of NSS for weight control or reducing the risk of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

''This WHO report contradicts its own advisory of advocating prohibition of non-sugar sweeteners, commonly found in zero-sugar carbonated drinks. This contradictory stance appears to push a biased narrative by the global body, suggesting an agenda to promote products from multinational corporations in the Indian market,'' said Mishra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023