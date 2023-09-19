UP on way to become self-sufficient, begins 4th phase of auction of mineral blocks

In a bid to harness the wealth of mineral resources within Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commenced the fourth phase of mineral block auctions on September 15 that will open doors to investment and job opportunities. The Geology and Mining Department of the State Government will auction a total of 11 different mineral blocks in the fourth phase as part of the strategic mission of the government aimed at enhancing the prosperity of UP.

"Through this initiative, the state government is poised to attract substantial investments and generate employment opportunities on a significant scale. It's worth highlighting that in 2022, the state government achieved notable success by successfully conducting auctions of four blocks in three phases," read the Chief Minister's Office press release. According to department officials, for a long time, Uttar Pradesh was dependent on other countries for various minerals, which often posed challenges related to its supply within the state.

"So, the state government decided to use its own resources to meet the state's needs, in addition to that of other states in the country. This will help stop imports while boosting export prospects in the state," added the release. Besides, Uttar Pradesh will become self-reliant in the field of minerals while new employment opportunities will be available to the youth of the state through large-scale investment.

"In the fourth phase, 11 mineral blocks are being auctioned. Of these, a maximum of 10 blocks are in Sonbhadra, while one block is in Lalitpur in Bundelkhand. Sonbhadra includes 5 blocks of andalusite, 2 blocks of gold, and 1 block each of sillimanite, iron ore, and limestone whereas there is a block of iron ore in Lalitpur," stated the release. Notably, limestone plays a pivotal role in cement production, while iron ore is a vital component in the steel-making process, making these resources of paramount importance in various industries.

Prior to this, the government had conducted auctions in three phases in 2022 under the provisions of the Mineral Auction Rules, 2015, issued by the Government of India. In these auctions, three blocks were for the extraction of rock phosphate, a key raw material in the production of phosphate fertilizer, in Lalitpur. Additionally, approval had also been granted for one block in Sonbhadra for the extraction of gold metal. The release noted "In addition to this, preparations are underway for the auction of four more mineral blocks in October. At the Government of India level, action is being taken to issue a global tender in October for one block related to the highly valuable platinum group metals found in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, one block of fertilizer mineral rock phosphate, and two blocks related to the mineral potash used in potash fertilizer production in Sonbhadra." (ANI)

