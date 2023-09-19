Shree Cement to issue NCDs worth Rs 700 crore

Leading cement company Shree Cement said on Tuesday that it is planning to issue Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 700 crore on a private placement basis. The company's board of directors will consider approving the issuance of NCDs on September 25. The fundraising plan is expected to be part of the company's Rs 7,000-crore capex plan in the next phase of growth, during which it aims to add additional 12 million tonne of capacity. The company has said it is planning to expand in Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Recently, the company announced commercial production at Purulia in West Bengal with a three million-tonne capacity clinker cement plant at a cost of Rs 600 crore.

The company aims to cross 50 million tonne per annum capacity by 2025 and over 70 million tonne in the next few years. The current installed capacity is around 45 million tonne per annum.

