Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur donates Rs 13.80 lakh to Aapda Rahat Kosh

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday donated Rs 13.80 lakh to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards Aapda Rahat Kosh on behalf of all the BJP MLAs in Shimla.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:06 IST
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday donated Rs 13.80 lakh to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards Aapda Rahat Kosh on behalf of all the BJP MLAs in Shimla. The former Chief Minister said that they have been working for the people along with the government.

"The BJP collectively contributed Rs 13.80 lakh that occurred due to the disaster. He said that the women's reservation bill was presented on the first day of the parliament's new session which is a landmark and historic.

"This issue has been pending for a long time and women's population is nearly half our population. I want to thank Narendra Modi for taking this wonderful initiative. We want women to go forward and be empowered," he added. Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Congress on Saturday said that Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has set an example by donating Rs 51 lakh of his lifetime savings to the state disaster relief fund adding that he is a true philanthropist.

"Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is truly a philanthropist. Setting an example before the entire country, he has donated his entire savings of Rs 51 lakh to the Disaster Relief Fund-2023 for Himachal Pradesh, which is suffering from the disaster caused by heavy rains and landslides. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has probably become the first Chief Minister of the country who, while in office, has donated his personal savings to the government to deal with the disaster," Himachal Congress spokesperson Saurav Chauhan said. "During the Corona period, as an MLA, he donated one year's salary and an amount of Rs 11 lakh to the state government to fight the epidemic, even by breaking his FDR. After the damage caused by the natural disaster in Himachal, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu along with his team is busy restoring the state," he added.

Earlier Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday donated his savings of around Rs 51 lakh towards the 'Aapda Rahat Kosh' to extend help to the disaster-affected people of the hill state. Persistent rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in multiple landslides and cloudbursts in various areas. According to officials, the current monsoon season has claimed the lives of 400 individuals in rain-related incidents and caused damage to more than 13,000 houses. Incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to multiple landslides and cloudbursts in several places. (ANI)

