Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will ensure a larger contribution of women in India’s progress:  Piyush Goyal   

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will not only protect the rights of women but will be an instrument for their larger contribution in India's march to become a developed country. The Bill for reservation of women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was introduced by Law Minster Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in the first sitting of the House in the new Parliament building.

Goyal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the step towards women's empowerment. In a post on X, Goyal cited a Sanskrit mantra and said the Prime Minister has taken steps for the creation of an empowered society through the contribution of women.

"Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will not only protect the rights of women but will enhance their stature and will be an instrument for contribution towards building a developed India," he said. Goyal, who is Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, also spoke at the event held in the central hall on Tuesday morning and said that the new Parliament building will become a symbol of self-reliant India

"The new Parliament will become the symbol of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our Parliament has always been a symbol of unity. It protects the value of our constitution and diversity," he said, adding it was time to move ahead with a positive thought process. "The new parliament with its large and exquisite grandeur would embody the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar' Bharat," he said.

In a veiled reference to the remarks made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Goyal said the country could have become a developed nation before 2047 if the challenges faced by the country after independence were resolved on time. The new Parliament building was dedicated to the nation on May 28, 2023. (ANI)

