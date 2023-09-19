Left Menu

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will ensure a larger contribution of women in India’s progress:  Piyush Goyal   

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will not only protect the rights of women but will be an instrument for their larger contribution in India’s march to become a developed country

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:36 IST
Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will ensure a larger contribution of women in India’s progress:  Piyush Goyal   
Leader of House Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal (Images: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will not only protect the rights of women but will be an instrument for their larger contribution in India's march to become a developed country. The Bill for reservation of women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was introduced by Law Minster Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in the first sitting of the House in the new Parliament building.

Goyal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the step towards women's empowerment. In a post on X, Goyal cited a Sanskrit mantra and said the Prime Minister has taken steps for the creation of an empowered society through the contribution of women.

"Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will not only protect the rights of women but will enhance their stature and will be an instrument for contribution towards building a developed India," he said. Goyal, who is Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, also spoke at the event held in the central hall on Tuesday morning and said that the new Parliament building will become a symbol of self-reliant India

"The new Parliament will become the symbol of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our Parliament has always been a symbol of unity. It protects the value of our constitution and diversity," he said, adding it was time to move ahead with a positive thought process. "The new parliament with its large and exquisite grandeur would embody the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar' Bharat," he said.

In a veiled reference to the remarks made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Goyal said the country could have become a developed nation before 2047 if the challenges faced by the country after independence were resolved on time. The new Parliament building was dedicated to the nation on May 28, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023