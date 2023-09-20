PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Le Pen's RN party pays back $6.41 million Russian loan - Rishi Sunak prepares to water down UK green measures

- Joe Biden urges world leaders to stop Ukraine from being 'carved up' - Yellen warns of 'significant economic costs' of climate change

Overview - France's Rassemblement National party has paid back the approximately 6 million euros ($6.41 million) remaining on a loan it owed to Aviazapchast, a Russian company, to deflect criticism regarding its ties to Russia.

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday was accused of presiding over a "slow motion car crash" as he prepared to delay vital steps intended to transform the UK into a net-zero carbon economy. - U.S. President Joe Biden in his annual speech to the UN's General Assembly urged world leaders to resist early peace talks that would lead to the break-up of Ukraine, arguing that standing firm against Russia's goal of winning a big chunk of land would prevent future attacks of independent nations.

- Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury secretary, announced a number of voluntary "principles" in response to the "significant economic costs" of global warming in order to encourage private sector funding for climate and clean energy projects and combat greenwashing. ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

